Ideanomics names vice chairman, chief operating officer

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:SSC) -- the former Seven Stars Cloud -- has promoted Robert Benya to executive vice chairman, and named Alfred Poor as its chief operating officer.

Benya has been the company's president and chief revenue officer.

Poor has a 20-year career in start-ups, the company says, guiding them through ultra-high growth periods to acquisitions or mergers.

"Under their leadership, the Ideanomics team is growing rapidly and these appointments puts us in the perfect position to be the global leader in asset digitization, securitization and tokenization," says co-CEO/Chairman Bruno Wu.