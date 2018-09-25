TPG in exclusive talks to take over Abraaj Group health-care fund: WSJ

Dubai-based Abraaj is in exclusive talks with TPG for the U.S. private-equity firm to take over its $1B health-care fund, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing a letter to the fund's employees.

Abraaj is selling assets and winding down its operations after if filed for provisional liquidation in June. Before that it was the largest private-equity firm in the Middle East, with almost $14B of assets.

TPG is in talks to combine Abraaj's health-care holdings with its Rise Fund, a fund that aims to provide "accessible, affordable, quality healthcare" across Africa and South Asia.

Abraaj's health-care fund owns clinics and hospital in developing nations including Nigeria, Kenya, India, and Pakistan.

Previously: Brookfield Asset among list contending for Abraaj-managed funds: WSJ (Sept. 4)