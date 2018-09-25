PG&E criticizes proposed U.S. rollback of auto emission rules

PG&E (PCG -0.6% ) says it wants the U.S. government to keep its current auto emission standards, which it says is critical to advance the adoption of electric cars.

The California utility plans to spend $360M to support electric car charging infrastructure and seeks “a stable environment for our investors and customers,” it said Monday at a hearing in Fresno to discuss a federal proposal to freeze fuel efficiency requirements for autos at 37 mpg in 2020 instead of rising to 47 mpg by 2025 under Obama administration regulations.

“Transportation electrification is a key element of PG&E business strategy,” PG&E told the hearing.