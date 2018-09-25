Wolfe Research previews Paychex earnings

Wolfe Research analyst Darrin Peller weighs in on Paychex (PAYX +0.5% ) ahead of the company's earnings report.

"While we expect F1Q to print the highest rate of growth for the year due to the acquisitions of Lessor Group (laps in Feb; estimated ~100bps impact on growth) and HROI (lapped in Aug; estimated ~300bps impact on growth), we caution that fewer processing days Y/Y will be a drag on payroll revenue growth," advises Peller.

"Despite timing challenges, we see possible upside vs. the Street’s $851mn revenue and $0.65 EPS estimates from accelerating bookings and sales productivity trends cited on last quarters’ earnings call," he adds.

Paychex is due to spill earnings numbers on October 2.