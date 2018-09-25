Raymond James downgrades Intel on 10nm delay

More color on the Raymond James downgrade of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) this morning from Market Perform to Underperform with no assigned price target.

Analyst Chris Caso: “Intel’s biggest strategic problem is their delay on 10nm production – we don’t expect a 10nm server chip from Intel for two years. 10nm delays create a window for competitors, and the window may never again close.”

In July, Intel said its 10nm chips would release for holiday 2019. AMD’s (NASDAQ:AMD) 7nm server chips, manufactured by TSMC (NYSE:TSM), will have a volume launch sometime next year.

Caso says that “Intel is standing still” but “TSMC isn’t” and that the delay will allow TSMC to become “firmly in the lead.”

Intel shares are down 1.8% to $46.09. AMD is up 1% to $32.94 and TSMC is down 0.9% to $44.50.

