DHX Media jumps 21% post Q4 results

DHX Media (DHXM +21.5% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 11.2% Y/Y to C$97.4M, driven by the acquisition of Peanuts and Strawberry Shortcake, and by continued growth in WildBrain.

Q4 Gross margin decline by 246 bps to 43.3%, due to the new mix of the Company's business with Peanuts, as well as continued growth in third-party revenues from WildBrain.

Adj. EBITDA decreased by 32.5% Y/Y to C$16M and margin declined by 1,063 bps to 16.4%.

Q4 2018 generated positive operating cash flow of C$8.3M, compared to C$6.9M a year ago.

Leverage ratio was at 6.1x as of June 30, 2018.

Company closed the sale of a minority stake in Peanuts to Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.,the net proceeds of C$210M were used to repay a portion of the term loan.

"Reducing leverage is one of our key priorities. The Sony transaction was a significant step in that direction and ensures we have the financial flexibility to maintain investment in growth. Our operations are providing improving free cash flow. In combination with cash savings from the quarterly dividend suspension, that provides additional funds for debt repayment", commented Doug Lamb, CFO, DHX Media.

