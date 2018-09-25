Gene Munster: Apple Music converting users 2.5x faster than Spotify

Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster estimates that Apple (AAPL +0.2% ) Music has 21M North American listeners versus the 20M for Spotify (SPOT +2.4% ).

Munster says that adjusting for the addressable market, Apple is converting potential customers into paying customers at 2.5x the rate of Spotify.

What’s driving the higher conversion? Muster suggests that the higher disposable income of iPhone owners plays a role, but Apple’s control of iOS and its built-in advertising to persuade subscribers.

Munster says Apple Music still has growth room with 45M global subscribers out of the 780M active users.

Spotify’s share of the global music streaming market has slid from 65% last year to 62% while Apple grew four points to 34%.

Source: AppleInsider.

