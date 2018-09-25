Denison chooses ISR mining method for Wheeler River project

Denison Mines (DNN +2.8% ) says it has selected the low-cost in-situ recovery mining method for the development of the high-grade Phoenix deposit at its flagship Wheeler River uranium project in Saskatchewan, marking the first deposit identified for ISR mining in Canada’s Athabasca basin.

ISR is considered the world's lowest-cost uranium mining method, and DNN says using it for the Phoenix deposit yields an estimated operating cost of C$4.33/lb. (US$3.33/lb.) of uranium oxide.

Combined with the Gryphon deposit, which is seen as complementary to Phoenix and designed as an underground mining operation, DNN estimates the Wheeler River project to have mine production of 109.4M lbs. of uranium oxide over a 14-year mine life, with a base case pre-tax net present value of $1.31B, an internal rate of return of 38.7%, and initial pre-production capex of $322M.