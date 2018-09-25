Insider selling pace is fastest September in a decade, as corporate buybacks surge

Corporate insiders are selling shares at an average of $400M per day this month through Sept. 21, the fastest pace in September in the past 10 years, while corporate stock buybacks reach record levels, according to TrimTabs Investment Research.

This month's total volume of $5.7B in insider selling is already the highest for any September in the last decade.

Meanwhile, stock buyback announcements by U.S. public companies reached $827.4B in 2018 to date, topping the previous record of $809.6B in 2007., TrimTabs said in a press release.

