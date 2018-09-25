SSE acquires 50% stake in Seagreen Wind Energy

SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) exercises its pre-emption right and acquires Fluor's 50% share in Seagreen Wind Energy for £118M

Post the acquisition, SSE will now have 100% ownership Seagreen Wind that develops offshore wind projects in the Firth of Forth Zone

Martin Pibworth, SSE's Wholesale Director, said: "The Seagreen acquisition aligns with SSE's ambition to create value from owning, operating and developing clean energy assets and infrastructure. We are looking forward to taking full ownership of Seagreen as we progress through this critical phase towards the CfD auction, expected in May 2019. SSE's expertise in the development, construction and operation of offshore wind will be an asset to Seagreen, and we will review the ownership structure in due course."