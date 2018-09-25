Pandora, Sirius XM earn downgrades after forming merger plan

Pandora Media (P +0.6% ) shares are holding up in the wake of downgrades that followed its $3.5B deal to get acquired by Sirius XM (SIRI -0.1% ).

Needham, SunTrust and Raymond James cut their ratings to Hold equivalents. Needham notes that Pandora's unlikely to see a higher bid than this one.

Meanwhile, Sirius has been cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse. The firm has a price target of $7.50, which still implies 20% upside from today's price.

