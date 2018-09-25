Wells Fargo on the Sonic shakeout

Wells Fargo is out with a quick note on the "surprise" Sonic (SONC +18.4% ) sale to Inspire Brands. The read-through is significant for shareholders of Jack In the Box (JACK +1.7% ).

"While the company’s car-hop format and heavy drinks/desserts sales mix is relatively unique among restaurant chains, we do think today’s news will provide a near-term bid for shares of smaller, regional burger concepts like JACK, as investors use this recent data point to anchor a justifiable valuation range for similar business models (i.e., highly-franchised, smaller, low unit growth, regional burger chains)," writes the Wells analysts team.

