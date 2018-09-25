Novartis to cut 2,000 jobs in restructuring; shares up 1%

The WSJ reports that Novartis (NVS +1% ) plans to axe more than 2,000 jobs as part of a global restructuring as it sharpens its focus on higher-value drugs. Most of the cuts will occur in its home market, about 1,000 in production and 700 in business services. The layoffs will occur through 2022.

The company also plans to cut 400 jobs at a plant in Britain, following previous announcements of cuts in the U.S., Japan and other countries.

CEO Vasant Narasimhan intends to focus the company on "personalized and specified" medicines. Consistent with this strategy, the company plans to divest its Alcon unit, valued at $20B, and back away from research in antibiotics and antivirals. Recently, it announced the sale of Sandoz unit's U.S. oral solids portfolio to India's Aurobindo Pharma for $900M.

