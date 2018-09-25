Trump says sanctions against Iran to resume Nov. 5, more to follow

President Donald Trump, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, says the U.S. will reimpose nuclear sanctions against Iran.

"Sanctions will resume November 5th, with more to follow," he said.

"I ask all nations to isolate Iran's regime."

Earlier in the address he said,"In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country," which elicited some laughter from the audience.

He also continued his nationalistic tone in saying "We must protect our sovereignty and independence."

The S&P 500, which started the day up, fell slightly early in his speech, and is now essentially flat at 2,919.10; dollar index -0.2% at 94.05; 10-year Treasury note yield up 1.1 basis point to 3.099%.

He also contends that OPEC nations are "ripping off the world," and demands that they lower prices.

United States Oil ETF +0.13% .

