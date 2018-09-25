Jefferies: Amazon could hit $1.5T by 2020

Jefferies says Amazon (AMZN +0.7% ) could hit a $1.5T market cap within the next two years.

Analyst Brent Thill thinks the growth potential of Amazon Web Services, Amazon Prime, and advertising could lift shares by 55% to $3,000 by 2020.

Thill says AWS, advertising, and subscriptions are all growing 2x faster than the core with higher profits. The analyst conservatively estimates a combined $115B minimum run rate by 2021.

Thill maintains a Buy rating on Amazon and lifts its target from $2,185 to $2,350, a 22% upside to yesterday’s close.

Previously: Amazon hits $1T market cap (Sept. 4)