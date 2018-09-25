Chesapeake Energy downgraded at SunTrust after five-day win streak

Chesapeake Energy (CHK +0.1% ) edges higher despite receiving a downgrade to Hold from Buy with a $5 price target by SunTrust analyst Neal Dingmann, who says the company's turnaround could take longer than expected.

Dingmann thinks CHK is approaching an inflection point where cash flow will begin to outpace spending but the turnaround could be "a 2020 and 2019 event."

"Though we believe [net asset value] remains strong and [Chesapeake] has made strides reducing debt by decreasing spending/executing a number of non-core asset sales, leverage remains higher than the peer group and a likely outspend in the next few quarters," Dingmann writes.

Shares have surged 17% during a five-session winning streak through yesterday but are still 4.7% lower over the past three months.