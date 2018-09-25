Kohl's to launch new size-inclusive brand

Kohl’s (KSS -0.6%) says it's launching an exclusive women’s apparel brand offering modern fashion and essentials called EVRI.
The company describes EVRI as a new women’s private-label plus brand, enhancing Kohl’s modern, size-inclusive offerings for women.
EVRI will launch at Kohl’s in Spring 2019 in sizes 0X-4X in tops and 14W-30W in bottoms.
Kohl’s chief merchandising officer on the new brand launch: "We’ve seen an opportunity to better meet the needs of our customers and are focused on providing the products and experience she expects. From a revamped store layout to fit-focused sizing, the addition of EVRI to our women’s portfolio further illustrates our commitment to providing all customers with a positive and easy shopping experience."
The launch of EVRI is part of Kohl’s overarching transformation of its plus shopping experience in-store and on its website.
