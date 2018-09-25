Recent analyst action in Europe - healthcare

Fresenius Medical Care (FMS +1.5%)(OTCPK:FMCQF)(OTCPK:FSMEM) assumed with Hold rating and €82 price target at Jefferies.
Fresenius SE (OTCQX:FSNUF) (OTCQX:FSNUY) assumed with Hold rating and €59 price target at Jefferies.
Spire Healthcare Group (SPI)(OTC:SRRHF) resumed with Hold rating at Liberum.
Genmab A/S (OTCPK:GNMSF)(OTCPK:GMXAY +3.4%) upgraded to Buy with a DKK1,200 (13% upside) price target.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TKPHF)(OTCPK:TKPYY) upgraded to Outperform with a ¥5,600 (18% upside) price target at Daiwa.
Lysogene (LYS) downgraded to Reduce with a €2.10 (15% upside) price target at Gilbert Dupont.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox