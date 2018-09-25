Hess has no plans to sell remaining Asian assets, company exec says

Hess (HES -0.1% ) has no intention to sell its assets in Asia, as the region provides steady cash flow and a stable political environment, President and COO Greg Hill tells Reuters.

While Hess sold assets in Thailand and Indonesia a few years ago as it saw little growth there, Southeast Asia still plays a key role in its portfolio, Hill says, noting that the company supplies 25% of gas for peninsular Malaysia.

Hess has a collection of gas fields in the North Malay Basin offshore Malaysia and in the Malaysia-Thailand Joint Development Area as a 50-50 partner with Petronas.

Reuters reported last month that Hess' Southeast Asian offshore gas assets, estimated to be worth as much as $5B, had attracted takeover interest.