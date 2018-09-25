Google reverses (part of) crypto ad ban

Google (GOOG +0.6% )(GOOGL +0.8% ) reverses part of its cryptocurrency ad ban to allow regulated crypto exchanges to buy ads in the U.S. and Japan.

The policy is open to advertisers all over the world but interested parties will have to apply for certification to serve ads in Japan and the U.S. individually.

Google announced its restrictions in March that included initial coin offerings, wallets, and trading advice, which still aren’t allowed. The ban is meant to protect consumers from fraud and scams in a loosely regulated space.

Related tickers: (OTCQX:GBTC) , (COIN), (NASDAQ:RIOT), (NASDAQ:OSTK), (NASDAQ:SSC), (NASDAQ:MARA), (NASDAQ:UEPS), (OTC:BITCF), (NASDAQ:XNET), (NASDAQ:GROW), (OTCPK:BTSC), (OTCQB:BTCS), (OTCQB:MGTI), (OTCPK:BTLLF), (NASDAQ:SRAX), (OTCPK:GAHC), (OTC:ARSC), (OTCPK:USTC), (OTCPK:BLKCF), (COINB), (OTCPK:LFIN).

Previously: Google cracks down on crypto advertising (March 14)