Key roles filled at Under Armour

A couple of interesting hires were announced by Under Armour (]UA, UAA) today.

The company hired Alessandro de Pestel to become its new chief marketing officer and Ann Funai as senior VP of engineering.

De Pestel was hired from Tommy Hilfiger, where he executed global initiatives for the company. He will lead all aspects of UA's global brand marketing strategy in his new role.

Funai is the former CTO at PeopleAdmin, She will be responsible for the engineering function across Under Armour's digital ecosystem, including its fitness applications and global e-commerce business.

Source: Press Release