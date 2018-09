Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events for the week of September 30 - October 6 for healthcare investors.

Sunday (9/30): American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting, Montreal (4 days). Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX): Phase 2 data on VK5211. Clementia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMTA): Phase 2 data on palovarotene in fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society Annual Meeting, Seattle (4 days). Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE): preclinical data on antisense oligonucleotides.

CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference, NYC (4 days). Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX): ACTR707 data in CD20+ B-cell NHL. Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX): reprogramming myeloid cells in TME with semaphorin 4D Mab.

Monday (10/1): Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD), Berlin (4 days). Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY): multiple presentations, webcast 10/4 at 1:00 pm ET to review. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX): sotagliflozin data (7 presentations).

Tuesday (10/2): International Congress of the World Muscle Society, Mendoza, Argentina (5 days). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB): three presentations on edasalonexent in DMD. Wave Life Sciences (WVE): WVE-210201 in DMD. Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN): Phase 2 data on ACE-083.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) investor event, NYC.

Wednesday (10/3): IDWeek, San Francisco (5 days). Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO): six plazomicin presentations. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM): sulopenem data. Motif Bio (OTCPK:MTFBF): iclaprim data. Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO): Phase 1 data on antibiotic SPR994. Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV): Phase 3 data on lefamulin.

American Menopause Society Annual Meeting, San Diego (4 days). TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD): ten presentations on Imvexxy and TX-001HR.

American Thyroid Association Annual Meeting, Washington, DC (5 days). Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO): LOXO-292 and larotrectinib data. Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT): real-world data on Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Afirma Xpression Atla in thyroid cancer.

Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, La Jolla, CA (3 days). Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO): presentation by CEO.

Thursday (10/4): Eli Lilly webcast of EASD presentations. FDA action date for Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Hemlibra for the treatment of hemophilia A without inhibitors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL): Investor & Analyst Day, NYC.

Friday (10/5): International Congress of Parkinson's and Movement Disorder Society, Hong Kong (5 days). Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC): Phase 3 data on Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa in PD.

Canadian Symposium on Lysosomal Diseases, Sherbrooke, Quebec (2 days). Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX): preliminary data from BRIDGE study of PLX-102 for Fabry.

FDA action date for Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) Jemdel lotion for plaque psoriasis and Acacia Pharma's Barhemsys for post-operative nausea and vomiting.

Saturday (10/6): FDA action date for Ionis Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:IONS) inotersen for hATTR. An announcement could be made on Friday.