Goldman trading exec Bash-Polley to leave at year-end: Reuters

Stacy Bash-Polley, head of client relationship management at Goldman Sachs's (GS -0.1% ) trading business, plans to retire at the end of the year, Reuters reports, citing an internal memo.

Bash-Polley joined Goldman in 1994 and held several roles in its fixed-income trading business.

Her retirement comes as David Solomon takes over from CEO from Lloyd Blankfein at the end of this month.

