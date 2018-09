Vanguard declares quarterly distribution on ETF Funds

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) - $0.2683.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) - $0.5777.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) - $0.1627.

Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) - $0.2491. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.67%.

Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) - $0.2686. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.65%.

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV) - $0.3489. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.88%.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) - $0.1243. 30-Day SEC Yield of 0.89%.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY) - $0.1995. 30-Day SEC Yield of 1.51%.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (BATS:VFVA) - $0.3642. 30-Day SEC Yield of 2.02%.

Payable Oct. 01; for shareholders of record Sept. 27; ex-div Sept. 26. 30-Day SEC yield as of Sept. 24.