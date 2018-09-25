Dividend News

WisdomTree ETFs declares quarterly distributions

|About: WisdomTree Barclays Yiel... (AGGY)|By:, SA News Editor

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) - $0.140.

WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) - $0.110.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) - $0.110.

WisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ALD) - $0.090.

WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) - $0.792.

WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) - $1.445.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) - $0.285.

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund (BATS:DDEZ) - $0.055.

Payable Sept. 28; for shareholders of record Sept. 26; ex-div Sept. 25.

Press Release

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox