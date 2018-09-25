WisdomTree ETFs declares quarterly distributions

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) - $0.140.
WisdomTree Negative Duration U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGND) - $0.110.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) - $0.110.
WisdomTree Asia Local Debt Fund (NYSEARCA:ALD) - $0.090.
WisdomTree Australia Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:AUSE) - $0.792.
WisdomTree Asia Pacific ex-Japan Fund (NYSEARCA:AXJL) - $1.445.
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) - $0.285.
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged Europe Equity Fund (BATS:DDEZ) - $0.055.
Payable Sept. 28; for shareholders of record Sept. 26; ex-div Sept. 25.
Now read: China's Belt And Road Initiative »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox