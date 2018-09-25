Barrick-Randgold merger sparks gains in rival miners as more deals seen

Barrick Gold's (ABX +2.1% ) merger with Randgold Resources (GOLD +3.4% ) is sparking hopes for more deals in the heretofore unloved gold sector, lifting shares of rival miners including Gold Fields (GFI +1.8% ), Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL +2% ), AngloGold Ashanti (AU +0.6% ), IAMGOLD (IAG +1.5% ) and KIrkland Lake Gold (KL +4.8% ).

The deal could “could spur a pick-up in M&A, which in our view could result in a turnaround in mining equity performance,” RBC analysts say; mergers and acquisitions have become cheaper than expanding reserves of gold through exploration, says the Coast Capital hedge fund.

The combined gold reserves still buried in mines shrank by nearly half to 11.3M oz. last year from its 2012 peak, according to Bloomberg, highlighting the urgency for mining companies to add projects to boost their production outlook and revive fading investor interest in the sector.

Analysts say smaller miners also could benefit by buying non-core assets ABX wants to sell; the deal has even revived speculation that ABX could return to the negotiating table with Newmont Mining (NEM -0.1% ) for a new tie-up after talks between the two collapsed in 2014.

ETFs: GDX, NUGT, GDXJ, JNUG, GGN, DUST, JDST, GOEX, SGDM, ASA, RING, SGDJ, TGLDX, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GDXS, MELT