Neogen Q1 miss pressures shares, down 15%

Thinly traded Neogen (NEOG -14.9% ) slumps on triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 561K shares, following its Q1 results that missed revenue consensus by $4.8M.

Revenues were up 6% to ~$99.6M, modestly constrained by a $1M hit due to reclassifications of COGS and operating expenses related to a new revenue recognition standard.

Gross margin tightened to 46.9% from 47.7% while operating income was flat at ~$16.5M.

Net income was up 28% to $15.2M while EPS was up 26% to $0.29.