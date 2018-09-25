WisdomTree ETFs declares quarterly distributions

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) - $0.427.
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) - $0.270.
WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) - $0.283.
WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) - $0.119.
WisdomTree International Dividend ex-Financials Fund (NYSEARCA:DOO) - $0.400.
WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) - $0.241.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) - $0.330.
WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) - $0.305.
Payable Sept. 28; for shareholders of record Sept. 26; ex-div Sept. 25.
