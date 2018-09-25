Banco Santander names UBS exec as new CEO

Spain's Banco Santander (SAN +0.9% ) names UBS Group's Andrea Orcel as CEO, succeeding José Antonio Álvarez, who will become executive vice chairman of Banco Santander Group and chairman of Santander Spain.

Álvarez succeeds Rodrigo Echenique, who in June said he'll retire from the two roles at the end of the year.

After the management changes, Álvarez and Bruce Carnegie-Brown will be the Group's two vice chairmen, though Álvarez will be the only one with an executive role.

Orcel is currently a member of UBS Group's (UBS +0.2% ) executive committee. He was also appointed by the Santander's board to replace Juan Miguel Villar Mir's seat on the board. Villar Mir planned on leaving when his tenure expired.

Orcel's appointment will "help us achieve our ambition to build the best retail and commercial bank, as well as a global digital platform, whilst preserving our proven subsidiary model. digital transformation," says Executive Chairman Ana Botin.

