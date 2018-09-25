Dividend News

WisdomTree ETFs declares quarterly distributions

|About: WisdomTree Middle East D... (GULF)|By:, SA News Editor

WisdomTree Middle East Dividend Fund (NASDAQ:GULF) - $0.118.

WisdomTree Global Hedged SmallCap Dividend Fund (BATS:HGSD) - $0.068.

WisdomTree Negative Duration High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYND) - $0.095.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) - $0.110.

WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:IQDG) - $0.102.

WisdomTree 90/60 U.S. Balanced Fund (NTSX) - $0.060.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) - $0.471.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund  (BATS:SFHY) - $0.210.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Short-Term Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFIG) (SFIG) - $0.095.

Payable Sept. 28; for shareholders of record Sept. 26; ex-div Sept. 25.

Press Release

