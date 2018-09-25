Dividend News

WisdomTree ETFs declares quarterly distributions

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) - $0.110.

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund (BATS:USMF) (USMF) - $0.061.

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) - $0.038.

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) - $0.221.

WisdomTree ICBCCS S&P China 500 Fund (NYSEARCA:WCHN) - $0.336.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) - $0.240.

WisdomTree Fundamental U.S. Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFIG) (WFIG) - $0.130.

WisdomTree Global ex-Mexico Equity Fund (NYSE:MXE) (BATS:XMX) - $0.172.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) - $0.201.

Payable Sept. 28; for shareholders of record Sept. 26; ex-div Sept. 25.

