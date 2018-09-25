Group 1 Automotive partners with Audi on vehicle subscription service

Group 1 Automotive (GPI -1% ) announces that it entered into a strategic collaboration with Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF) to launch a monthly vehicle subscription service.

The subscription program is already available at Audi Fort Worth and Audi Grapevine, two of the company's dealerships in the Dallas area.

The subscription service allows a customer to rotate through a selection of five Audi models—the A4, A5 Cabriolet, S5 Coupe, Q5, and Q7.

For a limited time, Group 1 and Audi are offering the first month free with a 3-month commitment. The cost is a flat, monthly-subscription rate of $1,395.

