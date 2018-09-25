Weight Watchers sized up after rebranding

The rebranding of Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) to WW is seen as in step with the consumer wellness trend.

"For the longest time we’ve noticed that consumers don’t like being on a diet, so any notion that you’re doing something restrictive just feels like something that’s not sustainable," observes NPD Group analyst Darren Seifer.

Shares of Weight Watchers are down 2.3% on the day to cut into yesterday's rally following the rebranding announcement. WTW trades about 33% below its 52-week high.

