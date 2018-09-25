GE turbine halted at EDF plant in France following U.S. shutdowns

General Electric (GE -2.6% ) shares slide deeper into the red after French power utility EDF (OTCPK:ECIFF, OTCPK:ECIFY) says it shut down a GE turbine at its Bouchain power plant for a month due to a turbine blade issue that has shut down similar plants in the U.S.

EDF says it took the action over the weekend after GE said last week it had halted four of its turbines at Exelon facilities in Texas when one of them suffered a blade failure.

“The [Bouchain] plant will be closed until Oct. 22 to proceed with controls and maintenance as advised by GE," EDF says.