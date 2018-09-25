Glaxo's TB vaccine shows positive effect in mid-stage study; shares up 1%

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK +0.8% ) and development partner Aeras announce positive preliminary results from a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating GSK's M72/AS01E tuberculosis (TB) vaccine candidate in HIV-negative adults with latent tuberculosis infection in Kenya, South Africa and Zambia.

Participants (n=3,573) received two doses of either M72/AS01E or placebo 30 days apart and followed for two years. The overall efficacy rate was 54%. In the vaccine group, 10 subjects developed active pulmonary tuberculosis versus 22 in the control group.

The results were just published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study is ongoing. Three-year follow-up data will be reported in 2019.

99% of participants consented to enter the biobanking study sponsored by Aeras. The collected samples will enable researchers to further investigate the mechanisms of protection and the potential identification of biomarkers that may indicate a higher risk of developing TB disease.