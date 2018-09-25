UBS names co-presidents of investment banking to replace Orcel

UBS Group (UBS +0.1% ) names Piero Novelli and Robert Karofsky as co-presidents of the investment bank and members of the UBS Group's executive board to replace Andrea Orcel, who's leaving to become Banco Santander's CEO.

Novelli will primarily focus on corporate client solutions and Karofsky on investor client services.

Novelli, who rejoined UBS in 2013, is currently executive chairman of UBS's corporate client solutions unit. Karofsky, who joined the firm in 2014, is currently global head of equities.

