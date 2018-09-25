BP says oil spike may prove fleeting as U.S.-China trade not yet priced in

The big oil price rally may be short-lived, according to Janet Kong, who heads BP’s (BP +2.6% ) Asia trading business, comments that stand in contrast to views from officials at oil trading firms Trafigura and Mercuria that see a looming supply crunch driving Brent crude to $100/bbl.

Any spike on the loss of Iranian supply due to U.S. sanctions likely will not prove sustainable in the long run, Kong says, because the negative impact on demand from the U.S.-China trade war has not yet been priced into crude.

“The market is very fixated on the loss of barrels on the supply side,” Kong says. "The market has overlooked the results of the U.S.-China trade war, how that might impact the global economy, China’s growth and the regional economy in Asia."

A “meaningful tightening” of the market could occur in the next 3-6 months as Iranian oil exports shrink, but demand may be affected next year due to the trade war, Kong says, adding that within the next 12 months, supply probably will grow as OPEC raises production and the U.S. pumps more in 2019 after lifting production by 1.3M bbl/day this year.

