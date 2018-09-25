Appeals court sides with Uber for arbitration; Uber overhauls its disaster response

A federal appeals court sides with Uber (UBER), reversing a lower court denial of Uber’s motions to compel arbitration in three lawsuits from drivers arguing for employee status rather than independent contractors.

The decision also reverses the decision that drivers in one case could pursue a class action suit.

The drivers are suing for employee status that would entitle them to reimbursements for expenses.

In other Uber news, the company is overhauling its disaster response methods with a Global Security Center that can hand out decisions about surge price capping and service suspension to local teams dealing with hurricanes, other natural disasters, or terrorist attacks.

Uber agreed in 2014 to cap surge pricing during disasters or local emergencies but the actual enforcement has been uneven.