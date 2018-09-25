Argo AI could pay off for Ford

Ford's (F -1.4% ) large investment in self-driving startup Argo AI is the automaker's effort to catch up with Waymo and GM in autonomous technology, according to Automotive News. By most estimates, Ford is a few years behind Waymo and GM in road testing of a commercial self-driving car service.

Despite the slow start, there could be a payoff for Ford investors down the road if Argo AI progresses to the point it could take on other automotive customers and launch an IPO.

Ford is investing $1B in Argo AI over a five-year period.

