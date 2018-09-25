American Express approves dividend increase that it already disclosed

American Express's (AXP) board approves an 11% increase in its quarterly dividend to 39 cents per share from 35 cents.

The plans for a higher dividend were known in June when the Federal Reserve approved capital return plans for "too big to fail" financial institutions. AmEx's capital return plan included buying back up to $1.6B of common shares this year and up to $1.9B in H1 2019.

Dividend is payable on Nov. 9, 2018 to shareholders of record on Oct. 5, 2018.

