Analysts comment on Hulu amidst Comcast/Sky, Fox/Disney deals

Comcast’s (CMCSA +0.3% ) winning bid for UK broadcaster Sky (OTCQX:SKYAY) and the pending deal between Disney (DIS +0.9% ) and Fox (FOX +0.6% ) have created some complicated crossovers with Hulu in the center.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Geetha Ranganathan and Paul Sweeney note that Disney will have 60% ownership of Hulu once the Fox deal closes. The analysts say Hulu might finally be rid of the “messy ownership structure that has plagued it all along” and Comcast could still choose to sell its 30% interest.

Buckingham Research analyst Matthew Harrigan says his firm doesn’t think it “makes sense” for Comcast to hold onto its Hulu position just to block Disney from having 90% ownership.

Harrigan says there can be multiple winners in the direct-to-consumer market and that it will prove “essential” for Comcast and Sky to “work amicably” with Disney, particularly Disney’s DTC products like Disneyflix and ESPN.

Harrigan notes that both Comcast and Disney have to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon, and Apple, so it “makes no sense” for Comcast to be an albatross to Disney.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

