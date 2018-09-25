SharedLABS readies IPO

Jacksonville, FL-based SharedLABS (SHLB) has filed a prospectus for a 2.5M-share initial public offering.

The IT services company says its value-add is leveraging its know-how in cloud hosting, big data analytics, artificial intelligence and the internet of things in customized solutions for each client. To help customers along, it also offers project management, managed services, maintenance and support throughout the entire product's lifecycle.

2018 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Revenue: 36.0 (flat on a pro forma basis); Operating Expenses: 5.4 (+315.4%); Net Loss: (3.1) (-138.5%); Cash Flow Ops: (3.7) (-89.5%).