Coherus Bio's Neulasta biosimilar OK'd in Europe; shares up 6%

The European Commission (EC) approves Coherus BioSciences' (CHRS +5.9% ) UDENYCA (pegfilgrastim-cbqv), a biosimilar of Amgen's (AMGN +0.3% ) Neulasta.

The company's U.S. marketing application is currently under FDA review with an action date of November 3.

The advisory group CHMP gave its thumbs up for Mylan's Neulasta biosimilar Fulphila last week. A final decision from the EC should be announced in Q4. The FDA approved it about four months ago.

