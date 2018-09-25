Fiat testifies at emissions rules hearing

A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -1.6% ) exec testifying today at a public hearing in Michigan on fuel economy standards said assumptions made seven years ago about the U.S. auto market need to be revisited.

Fiat and most of the rest of the auto industry want a compromise in the auto industry between Obama-era requirements and the Trump administration proposals.

The group is also unified in wanting California and the federal governments to reach an agreement so that a dual standard doesn't exist. California was exempted in the 1970s from the Clean Air Act because it already had a program in place.