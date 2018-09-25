Amazon's Alexa Fund invests in first homebuilder

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa Fund invests in a $6.7M round for Plant Prefab, a startup that uses sustainable construction practices to build prefabricated custom homes. The round also included Obvious Ventures.

Plant Prefab wants to use automation to build homes faster and for lower costs.

Alexa Fund typically invests in startups focused on voice technology. But the first homebuilder investment makes sense after a hardware event that included a microwave oven and a wall clock.

