Fate of Vogtle nuclear project down to 'game of chicken'

“It appears that something like a game of chicken could be under way,” says Glenrock Associates analyst Paul Patterson, referring to the fate of the only nuclear power plant under construction in the U.S.

Southern Co. (SO -2.1% ) and one of its minority partners in the $27B Vogtle project in Georgia are squaring off ahead of a deadline this afternoon, as 30% stakeholder Oglethorpe Power said last night that it would continue with the effort to build the project only if costs were capped - a condition SO rejects.

"Oglethorpe Power is using the vote to try to burden others with its obligations and extract unreasonable concessions," SO says, warning that a "no" vote by Oglethorpe would force the project to be canceled.

In response, Oglethorpe says it is “far from being obstructionist to the project as evidenced by the fact we would be willing to shoulder our burden of the $2.3B overrun, which includes an $800M contingency."

SO’s Georgia Power utility disclosed in August that Vogtle's costs had increased by another $2.3B, nearly double the original estimate; the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and Dalton Utilities, the other minority partners, have agreed to move forward.