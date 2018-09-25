Without co-founders, Instagram likely to see tighter ties to parent Facebook

Adam Mosseri is likely to take over Instagram now that the app's co-founders have resigned from Facebook (FB -0.1% ), according to media reports.

Mosseri formerly ran the News Feed for Facebook and if he's taking over, it's likely to be more tightly integrated with the company's core operations vs. Instagram's prior operation as a company within Facebook.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan finds the departures "surprising" and "concerning," and expects some "meaningful pressure" on Facebook shares. The firm's projecting about $7.5B in revenue from Instagram this year, more than double last year and making up about 14% of Facebook's ad revenue. They're staying Overweight.

Outside of Instagram, Baird's Colin Sebastian sees engagement in Facebook's core app stabilizing after some "protracted" declines, meaning worries about user activity and an associated slowdown in monetization may be baked into the price. Its survey results are consistent with stabilization and also showed higher usage across platforms like Snapchat, Instagam and Twitter, which "could be indicative of industrywide enhancements boosting engagement." (h/t Bloomberg)

He has an Outperform rating and price target of $195, implying 18% upside.