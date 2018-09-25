AEP to retire Oklaunion coal plant in Texas by 2020

American Electric Power (AEP -1.2% ) says it will shut down its 650 MW coal-fired Oklaunion plant in Texas by September 2020 due to unfavorable market conditions.

AEP, which along with its subsidiaries owns a 70% stake in the plant, says it will "permanently close the plant by Sept. 30, 2020, based on the fact that the cost of the power produced by Oklaunion is no longer competitive" in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.