Dominion says latest court stay should not slow Atlantic Coast pipeline project

Dominion Energy (D -0.6% ) says it does not expect a court decision to stay a federal permit for part of its Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline to delay construction of the $6.5B project, which it hopes to complete by the end of 2019.

The Fourth U.S. Court of Appeals issued an order yesterday staying implementation of a permit from the U.S. Forest Service which had authorized construction and operation of the pipeline on national forest lands in Virginia and West Virginia.

Dominion says the Forest Service permit affects only 20 miles of the 600-mile pipeline and will continue working in all other areas of West Virginia and North Carolina, "where we are making significant progress."

The Fourth Circuit decision was the third time in four months the court has vacated or stayed federal authorizations for Atlantic Coast.

Separately, Dominion says it has started a three-week scheduled maintenance outage at the Cove Point LNG export terminal in Maryland.