Stifel talks restaurant M&A

Stifel weighs in on takeover disruption in the restaurant sector after Sonic was acquired by Inspire Brands earlier today.

The investment firm expects private equity to continue being a player in restaurant consolidation, although only select chains are seen as likely qualifying for PE interest.

The Stifel list of potential M&A candidates includes Wendy's (WEN +0.5% ), Chuy's Holdings (CHUY -0.2% ), Wingstop (WING +4.1% ) and BJ's Restaurants (BJRI +1.8% ).

